The Promoting Committee of Expo Rome 2030 today delivered in Paris to the Secretary General of the BIE (Bureau International des Expositions), Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Rome candidacy dossier for the 2030 Expo. To present the document, and subsequently illustrate it to journalists , the Chairman of the Committee, Giampiero Massolothe mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieriand – representing the government – the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Manlio Di Stefano.