Expo Aéreo Cuenca presents exhibitions, displays and family activities

Expo Aéreo Cuenca offers several activities to spend with the family during the holiday for the 203 years of Independence of the city.

Exhibition of sports aircraft, ride in a hot air balloon, exhibition of photographs and talks are among other activities that will take place within the framework of the Cuenca Air Expo.

These events, which are part of the agenda for the 203 years of Independence of Cuenca, seek to promote an aeronautical culture in the city. This was announced by David Carrera, part of the organizing team, who detailed everything you can enjoy.

This is the timeline of events:

From November 1 to 5

Photographic exhibition, a collection of the history of aviation in Cuenca

Remigio Crespo Museum

10:00 a 17:00

Thursday, November 2

Exhibition and talk: Aviation Why is flying safe?

Remigio Crespo Museum

From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Includes a flight simulation activity and landing contest

Friday, November 3

Talk: Aviation, 103 years of the first trans-Andean flight 1920-2023

Time: 2:30 pm

Remigio Crespo Museum

The talk will be given by pilot Juan Rodríguez who in 2020 made a flight between Guayaquil and Cuenca in a plane he assembled, similar to Elia Liut’s El Telégrafo biplane plane.

Flight simulation activity and landing contest

12:00 a 17:00

Remigio Crespo Museum

Saturday, November 4

Cuenca Air Expo

This is a family activity that will take place at the Huairapamba airport, at kilometer 17 of the Cuenca – Girón highway, from 07:30 to 14:30.

There will be two parking spaces available: the first in the circle at 400 meters in the direction of Cumbe and the second in the circle at about 600 meters in the direction of Girón.

He event will have the following activities:

Exhibition of sports aircraft, ultralight aircraft, with clubs from Quito and Guayaquil. There will be flight simulators Paragliding exhibition with demonstration flights Scale aviation model Hang gliding, free flight sport Arrow shooting activity

For boys and girls there are different activities with a circuit of about 40 minutes that includes guided talks, participation in simulators and the delivery of the scale airplane painted by them. This activity costs $10.

The event includes activities for children. Photo courtesy

The hot air balloon service will be provided by the private company with flights from 04:30 to 07:30. Carrera specified that flights can only be carried out during these hours because the intensity of the wind in the morning prevents the activity from being carried out. The cost per person is 75 dollars.

