Expobelleza arrives and expects to receive more than 130,000 visitors this year

On June 22, 23, 24 and 25, Medellín will have the Expobelleza event in Plaza Mayor. This
In 2022, the event registered the largest capacity in the 51 years of the fairgrounds, with an attendance of
110,546 people. This year, it hopes to break the record with more than 130,000 visitors, of which
120,000 will be national and 10,000 international.
“Medellín is the preferred destination for tourists and businessmen because here they find a very
wide range of entertainment, culture, gastronomy and art, it is also the setting for major events.
Expobelleza is approaching, which expects to generate business for more than 3 million dollars through
business roundtables and direct sales”, expressed the secretary (e) of Economic Development, Franck
Botero.
Buy Made in Medellin
Thanks to the Compra Hecho en Medellín program, entrepreneurs in the beauty category will be able to
participate as exhibitors, which will boost their business.
These meetings are very positive for the city’s economy, since they have an impact on the
arrival of tourists, in hotel occupancy (which in 2022 was 80%), in the income of
establishments and, in addition, in the offer of employment. In this edition, 6,150 jobs will be generated
direct and indirect.
Those interested can find information about the event on the website
www.expobelleza.com.co
