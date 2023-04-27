Expofestival, the commercial window of Valledupar

More than 600 entrepreneurs from this capital are present at the new version of Expofestival, an initiative promoted by the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, whose objective is to show a commercial window of this capital to the world, and generate opportunities for small businesses.

The protocol act was attended by Rodolfo Molina, president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, the Executive Director of the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Urón, Octavio Pico Malaver, Executive Director of Fenalco-Cesar and other personalities from the city and the department.

Within the framework of the Vallenata Legend Festival, Expofestival will also be the stage for competitions for the elimination round of Piquería infantil and the first round of Piquería Mayor today, April 27. Subsequently, on April 28, the second round of Piquería Mayor and the grand finale of the Piquería Infantil and Juvenil Accordion contests will take place. On Saturday, April 29, the semifinalists of the Piquería Mayor contest will be presented.

The executive president of the CCV, José Luis Urón Márquez, said that “this is an opportunity to strengthen what President Petro has raised about the Popular Economy. The popular economy has to give way to formality. We believe in this proposal and we accompany the National Government in this literacy, but we also want the municipal authorities to exercise the entire Police Code to prevent them from turning the city into a Persian market for us, within the framework of the festival, ”he assured.

Starting at 9:00 am, the Unicentro mall will open its doors to welcome thousands of tourists and locals for free at this version of Expofestival.

Urón affirmed that “we must divide the events into two sectors, the Vallenato Festival is the platform that moves the regional economy. More than 140 thousand visitors and at least 250 billion pesos will move. In second place, Expofestival is the most important event, the one with the greatest presence and attendance of the microentrepreneur, for whose sector we will request soft credit lines from the national government for its growth”, he said.

The nineteenth version of Expofestival will take place until April 30, which this year brings the staging of two new pavilions; technological innovation and tourism.

“With the technological innovation pavilion, what we want is for people to know what artificial intelligence does. Today, there are different alternatives even for health in technological innovation processes and the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce has been working on these issues for two years,” said Leydys Vergara Turizo, director of Projects and Regional Development of the CCV.

