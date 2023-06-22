Export of flowers from Colombia amounted to 320 thousand tons

Asocolflores presented, before the plenary session of the Medellín Council, figures for the flower sector, the same that contributes 200,000 formal jobs to the country. According to the data, flower exports represent 11% of the country’s agricultural GDP and 80% of international air cargo.

Colombia is the country with the second largest variety of flowers in the world, home to more than 1,600 species, with roses, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums and carnations being the most exported varieties. Antioquia has nearly three thousand cultivated hectares, mostly in the San Nicolás Valley, located in eastern Antioquia.

During the presentation of the results of Asocolflores, the councilors of Medellín highlighted the role of this association for all flower growers in the country and the importance of generating joint actions from the District Administration in order to strengthen the sector.

Likewise, they expressed the importance of supporting peasants in their production and sale processes, since it is in this part of the chain where more advice and articulation with the association and the authorities are required. Likewise, they invited them to calculate and take advantage of the advantages that the Urabá dry port will offer to increase exports.

For his part, Marcos Ossa, regional manager of Asocolflores, presented the post-pandemic recovery figures for the flower sector, highlighted its importance in the national economy and Antioquia’s position as a producer of 33% of the country’s flowers, ranking as the second department exporter of flowers in Colombia, after Cundinamarca.

He indicated that the Association promotes nine brands associated with the sector worldwide, including Flowers of Colombia, Proflora, Plan Pétalo, Siflor, Ceniflores, focused on positioning the country brand and promoting Colombian flowers in around 90 countries, where It has active trade routes.

In 2022, flowers ranked second among the main export products in Antioquia, with 7% of the cake, surpassed only by gold, which represents 81% of the department’s exports, Ossa said.

Likewise, he highlighted that Colombia has 8,900 hectares of production concentrated in two departments, Cundinamarca with 66% and Antioquia with 33%, leaving the remaining 1% to some municipalities in the south west of the country: Eje Cafetero, Cauca and Nariño. Finally, he specified that currently the production of species in the country is led by rose cultivation with 33.5%, followed by hydrangea cultivation with 20.5%.

It may also interest you: Expobelleza arrives and expects to receive more than 130,000 visitors this year

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

