News

Export of Paraguayan meat to the United States in its final stage

Export of Paraguayan meat to the United States in its final stage

In communication with our station, the Vice Minister of Livestock, Marcelo González, indicated that on May 26 the public consultation process concluded after two months of process to finalize the shipment of meat products to the US.

The MAG undersecretary said that a group of US importers opposes their country’s purchase of Paraguayan meat, because US farmers fear outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease, despite the fact that Paraguay is free of this disease.


