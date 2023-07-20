Exports continue to diversify – Diario La Hora

Ecuador continues to gain ground as a fruit exporter. Just this year, the value of exports of a dozen non-traditional fruits increased by more than 60%. This is excellent news, at a time when the prices of other products have fallen and the probable arrival of El Niño threatens certain traditional export products.

the landscape is encouraging. Much of the production is concentrated in traditionally depressed areas and far from traditional agro-exports; there, it stimulates the local economy and generates employment. It means taking advantage of some of our immense advantages, such as nutrient-rich soil, abundant sunshine, vast water resources, and a large mass of workers of working age. Ecuador is reaping great successes in several products in which it was deemed impossible to compete with local powers —avocado, granadilla, passion fruit, pitahaya, grapes, blueberries, etc.— and it is only a matter of time before all this experience is reflected in a vast generation of proprietary knowledge and technology, as already seen with the banana, the shrimp and the flowers.

First of all, this positive growth is the product of the work of the people and the goodness of the geography. However, its potential would be greater if it had a pragmatic public management. Efforts such as the consolidation of tariff benefits with the United States, a greater investment in security, connectivity or improvements in basic road infrastructure would make a huge difference. The pending task is for the authorities that are yet to arrive.

