ExpoU Your level + Pro 2023 started today

Find the academic, technical, technological and professional programs of the IES for the entire region, tour the stands, speakers and enjoy the gastronomic area.

The transition from school to university is an important milestone in a person’s life and has several fundamental reasons for its importance; and the first challenge is choosing a professional career, in which they will direct their beginnings in working life and although it is not the easiest decision, ExpoU opens possibilities for students to learn about diversity in academic programs; to study a field of interest in greater depth and specialize in specific areas.

That is why ExpoU provides the opportunity for the student to find or determine the professional career to enhance their skills and acquire advanced knowledge that prepares them for a profession.

In this version, 150 higher education institutions will participate, where each one will present their academic offers, including curricula, costs, financing and incentives.

This event is led by the El Diario publishing house and aims to highlight the importance of higher education, with the purpose of uniting 10th and 11th grade students from the educational institutions of the department and surrounding municipalities, with the educational offer at the university level. , technological technician, education for work and languages.

Expofuturo, where it takes place, offers a wide variety of courses and extracurricular activities to explore new interests and passions, which can influence your career decisions.

High school can be a stressful academic stage and recreation provides a way to release stress. ExpoU provides this space in order to encourage students and improve their emotional well-being and maintain a balance between study and free time. Dancing, singing and playing sports is what students and attendees will be able to do.

Gastronomic area

A menu and dishes for all tastes, ExpoU has an ideal place to interact with students from other schools, while sharing food chosen by their preference.

Speakers Conferences on different topics will be held throughout the day from the experiences of inspiring young people who have achieved success in the region by projecting themselves to the country and nationally recognized figures and authorities.

The university encourages the development of intellectual skills such as critical thinking, research, problem solving and communication, which are essential for success in professional and personal life.

Going to university involves living independently, creating own responsibilities and this allows students to acquire time management, financial responsibility and decision-making skills that are crucial for adult life.

This is your next step for those who are approaching the cap and gown, don’t miss out, take advantage of this opportunity to identify in which field or science you will develop your knowledge in greater depth. We will wait for you!

