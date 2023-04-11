Express | Cao Puhua presided over the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee

time:2023-04-11 09:46:11

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Liu Minwen Tang Qing

meeting venue

News from Yueyang Daily, all media, April 11 (Reporter Liu Minwen, photo by Tang Qing)Today, Cao Puhua, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee to convey the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Education Work Conference on the Theme of Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China‘s “On In-depth Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era in the Whole Party” The spirit of the Opinions on the Education of the Theme of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the Times, Hunan Province’s study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics “Notice of the Implementation Plan” of the Provincial Party Committee General Office, the spirit of the “Notice on Printing and Distributing the “Implementation Plan of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China to Intensify the Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Theme Education”, and the General Office of the Central Committee, The spirit of the notice issued by the General Office of the State Council on the “Provincial Party Committees and Governments Implementing the Measures for the Assessment of Farmland Protection and Grain Safety Responsibility System”; to convey and learn from the speech of Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, at the 15th collective study of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the 12th Provincial Party Committee Spirit; review the “Report on the Work of the Municipal Party Committee to the Seventh Inspection Team of the Provincial Party Committee”; listen to the report on the spirit of Yueyang City’s implementation of the “National Land and Space Planning Outline (2021-2035)”; listen to the report on the work of Yueyang City’s PPP project inventory and rectification, etc. .