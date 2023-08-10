Express Delivery Industry Continues to Recover and Achieve Record-High Business Volume

The express delivery industry in China has been showing signs of recovery and growth, with the business volume exceeding 10 billion pieces for five consecutive months, according to recent data released by the State Post Bureau.

In July, the express delivery development index reached 352.3, a year-on-year increase of 27.9%. The express delivery development scale index also saw an increase of 8.8% compared to the previous year. These figures indicate a positive momentum in the industry, with the business volume expected to grow by approximately 8% and the revenue to increase by around 6% compared to the same period last year.

Liu Jiang, director of the Strategic Planning Research Department of the Development Research Center of the State Post Bureau, attributed the industry’s stable operation in July to the significant increase in the supply level of express delivery. The express delivery development capability index reached 203.8, a 0.9-point increase compared to the previous year.

Improvements were seen in both trunk line transportation capacity and overseas service capabilities. Express delivery companies have integrated with high-speed rail dual networks, improving medium and long-distance transportation. Additionally, the industry’s airlines have opened international routes, enhancing overseas service capabilities. These developments have contributed to the efficient delivery of local parcels in various European countries and the enhanced radiation capabilities to Southeast Asia and other regions.

Furthermore, there has been a significant improvement in service quality. The express service quality index rose to 560.5, a year-on-year increase of 66.5%. The public satisfaction rate of express delivery services is expected to reach 82.9 points, and the 72-hour punctuality rate in key areas is expected to be 84.3%.

Liu Jiang expressed optimism for the industry’s future, stating that as the economy continues to recover, there are favorable conditions to support the development of express delivery. With the implementation of the project of “entering villages, factories, and going out to sea” by express delivery, the industry is expected to reach new heights in terms of scale and volume in the second half of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

