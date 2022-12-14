Source title: Express terminal service blocked?Beijing Post responds to concerns and expects normal delivery of express mail to be resumed in Beijing within a week; priority guarantee delivery of medicines and anti-epidemic materials in key areas

On December 12, a courier at a courier office in Fengtai District sorted the couriers and prepared them for delivery. Liao Lingzhu, member of the party group and deputy director of the Beijing Postal Administration. Photo by Beijing News reporter Cheng Zijiao “Slow delivery and slow arrival, when will it be the end?” Since December, the postal express industry has accelerated its recovery and ushered in a new round of business peaks. At present, the national single-day collection volume has remained above 360 ​​million pieces. But at the same time, the delivery pressure at the end is relatively high. Many citizens have reported that some online shopping and postal products have to wait for a long time to receive the goods recently. Where are the express delivery? In this regard, the State Post Bureau stated that it is dynamically relieving the backlog of mail and express mail, and express delivery companies are speeding up the overall network resources to ensure a smooth business peak. At present, the blocked points in most parts of the country have been effectively unblocked, and the industry is rapidly returning to orderly operation. On December 14, Liao Lingzhu, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Beijing Postal Administration, said in an interview with a reporter from the Beijing News that the Beijing Postal Administration has taken multiple measures to formulate and implement enhanced work measures, clarifying that “results can be seen in two days and recovery in a week.” “Normal” work goals, that is, clear all the existing express delivery backlogs within two days; fill the gap in courier personnel as soon as possible within a week, and basically meet the normal delivery needs of the city. She also said that the Beijing Postal Administration has instructed express delivery companies to formulate a plan to reduce the backlog of mail overnight, formulate specific and detailed arrangements within two days, and prioritize delivery of key items such as medicines and epidemic prevention materials in key areas. Optimize the power to ensure that all the temporarily closed outlets will resume normal operation on December 14. ■ Coping All existing express delivery backlogs will be cleared within two days, and the entire industry will deploy capacity from all parties According to official data from the State Post Bureau, from December 1st to 12th, the entire network received approximately 4.303 billion pieces, a year-on-year increase of 5.6%. On December 12, postal and express delivery companies across the country received a total of 453 million postal (express) items, which is basically the same as the “Double 12” in 2021. Since December, the postal express industry has accelerated its recovery and ushered in a new round of business peaks. Especially since the State Council’s Joint Defense and Joint Control Mechanism issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” on December 7, single-day coverage The volume of receipts remained above 360 ​​million pieces. The Beijing Postal Administration also stated that recently, the volume of express delivery in Beijing has continued to pick up. From December 7th to 13th, the average daily delivery volume was 14.06 million pieces, reaching the daily average level before September 29th, compared with December 1st. By the 6th, the daily average was 10.08 million, an increase of 39.5%. The Beijing Postal Administration will expedite the resolution of the current backlog problem in the “last mile” of express delivery in Beijing, and smooth the microcirculation of express delivery as soon as possible. Liao Lingzhu told the Beijing News reporter that the Beijing Postal Administration has adopted multiple measures to formulate and implement enhanced work measures in accordance with the work idea of ​​focusing on overall planning, scheduling, and key points, and clarified the work of “seeing results in two days and returning to normal in a week” The goal is to clear all the existing express delivery backlogs within two days; to fill the gap in courier personnel as soon as possible within a week, and basically meet the normal delivery needs of the city. A reporter from the Beijing News learned from an interview that at present, Postal Service, SF Express, and JD Logistics have started the “night dispatch” mode to extend the delivery time to ensure the express delivery as soon as possible. Zhongtong, Yuantong, Shentong, Yunda, Jitu, Debang, etc. help grass-roots outlets restore production capacity and ensure smooth delivery channels by setting up peak season special teams, setting up support funds, strengthening personnel recruitment, and allocating the capacity of all parties. Prioritize the delivery of anti-epidemic materials and distribute courier subsidies for post stability and return to work On November 27, the Office of the Leading Group Office of the State Post Bureau’s Postal Express Industry Guaranteeing Guaranteeing Guarantees held a working conference on Guaranteeing Guarantees for Key Enterprises, and dispatched postal services, SF Express, JD.com, Zhongtong, Yuantong, Yunda, Shentong, Jitu, and Danniao. and other postal express delivery companies, to further understand the actual situation of the current industry operation, focusing on how to ensure the normal operation of the postal express delivery industry during the epidemic prevention and control period, especially made relatively clear and specific arrangements for distribution centers, outlets and employees . The meeting requested that we must resolutely do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, implement the ninth edition of the epidemic prevention and control plan and the “Twenty Points” optimization measures, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the industry; we must also do a good job in network scheduling in a timely manner, and cooperate with upstream e-commerce The platform and merchants should communicate well to avoid more backlogs of mail shipments from the front end, and at the same time actively promote the dynamic release of mail shipments that have already been backlogged. In view of the fact that there are still some areas where users perceive that the end-of-delivery service is blocked, on December 14, the State Post Bureau stated that it is mainly because some areas have accumulated a large number of online orders due to epidemic prevention and control in the early stage. Delivery rhythm for collection and processing. At the same time, affected by the epidemic, express companies also have a certain employment gap, and the transportation capacity has not yet fully recovered, resulting in greater pressure on terminal delivery. The Beijing Post Bureau stated that it will take relevant measures to comprehensively strengthen service capacity guarantees, resolve existing backlogs, and strengthen online monitoring and scheduling. Liao Lingzhu said that the Beijing Post Bureau has made every effort to ensure that there are currently more than 60,000 couriers on the job, and through coordinating and arranging measures such as prioritizing the vaccination of new types of vaccines, to ensure normal employment, and organizing express delivery companies to dispatch some forces from the suburbs to support the six urban districts with concentrated business volume Especially in the core area, leading companies such as Postal Service, JD.com, SF Express, and Yuantong have all taken strong measures to reinforce them. Efforts have been made to improve the efficiency of manpower operations. All express delivery companies formulated special incentive measures for couriers at the current stage overnight. Through methods such as job stabilization and return subsidies, the employment rate was increased, working hours were extended, and the current shortage of personnel was solved as soon as possible. At the same time, the Beijing Post Bureau instructed express delivery companies to formulate a plan to reduce the backlog of mail overnight, formulate detailed arrangements within two days, and prioritize the delivery of key items such as medicines and epidemic prevention materials in key areas. Optimize the power to ensure that all the temporarily closed outlets will resume normal operation on December 14. For distribution centers with a serious backlog, the Beijing Post Bureau will implement “nail pulling” measures to subdivide the types of backlog express delivery, and for large communities with relatively concentrated deliveries, implement night transportation and delivery to improve efficiency. Liao Lingzhu also said that express delivery companies will concentrate on organizing truck capacity, reduce sorting links, improve delivery efficiency, and encourage qualified users to collect express delivery by self-collection. She mentioned that she hopes that the majority of users will actively cooperate and give full understanding and tolerance. In accordance with the principle of “users take it by themselves, and the community takes care of it”, starting from December 14th, communities with shelves and smart express boxes will be delivered to the shelves and boxes of the community, and users will pick them up by themselves; Appropriate free places in the community are collectively stacked to notify users to pick up or arrange delivery; for special groups such as the elderly and pregnant women who require door-to-door delivery, services are provided according to user needs; communities with conditions can organize volunteers, property management and other forces to arrange door-to-door delivery. The Beijing Post Bureau will monitor the operation of each express delivery company, and dynamically count the operation of outlets, employees on duty, daily delivery volume, and backlog of express shipments by time period, so as to ensure timely detection of problems and strengthen command and dispatch. Strengthen supervision and inspection of acts such as closing outlets without authorization and seriously damaging users’ rights and interests. ■ dialogue It is expected that normal express delivery services will resume within a week in the Beijing area Beijing News: The express delivery industry continues to recover, but some users still report that there are problems such as unsatisfactory express delivery, slow delivery, and untimely delivery. What are the reasons? How will it be resolved? Liao Lingzhu: In the early stage, due to the epidemic control and the problems of some employees involved in the epidemic in various enterprises, the work efficiency was affected to a certain extent. Another situation is that the delivery place of many online orders is not in Beijing, which involves cross-provincial trunk line transportation. The trunk line transportation of the provincial distribution center to the distribution center in Beijing is also affected by complex factors such as epidemic prevention and control. November and December are the peak period of express delivery, and the business volume continues to increase. Coupled with the influence of the above factors, the public will indeed feel that the delivery at the end is not smooth. The express delivery companies have strengthened the scheduling in the Beijing area, through labor dispatch, etc. The method is to do a good job in Beijing’s express terminal service. Beijing News: When is it expected that the normal delivery of express mail will resume in the Beijing area? Liao Lingzhu: On December 14, all outlets will resume operations as soon as possible, and all backlogs will be processed within two days, and normal, stable, and efficient express delivery services will be restored within a week. The Beijing News: During the peak business season, couriers are rushing to fight against the epidemic. What do you want to say to the courier community? Liao Lingzhu: Couriers are the most common group of people in the social group, but they are also a very special group of people. They are rebels and hardworking bees. I hope that in this severe winter, couriers will protect themselves while providing services, and deliver a warm courier to citizens while protecting their own safety. We also hope that the citizens will give understanding, tolerance and support to the staged delay of the express. 