ivrea

The main issue, in the end, will be to obtain economic compensation for the lack of production of farms under expropriation. In particular for those that will suffer a temporary expropriation, for which RFI (Italian railway network) will not be forced to pay even the market value of the land. But they will still lose their production and will not be able to use the land for a period that can be measured even in years. This was also discussed in the table between the Councilor for Agriculture Giuliano Balzola and the trade associations that responded to the invitation, Coldiretti and Confagricoltura. The question is that of the suppression of six level crossings in the San Bernardo area, with the 8 million euro alternative viability project, the usefulness of which is supported by all. On the other hand, it serves precisely to connect those lands with the road: without level crossings no one could get there.

“After having met our farmers – specifies the president of Coldiretti Turin, Bruno Mecca Cici, accompanied by the director Andrea Repossini and the area secretary, Massimo Ceresole – who have expressed their strong concerns, today we opened this table with the Councilor Balzola. There are many aspects that leave us perplexed and that need to be clarified to minimize the sacrifice of agricultural land. The first objective is to collect shared observations and ask for a convocation of the Conference of Services to discuss them. We want to reiterate that agriculture must be considered as an economic activity like all the others and that agricultural lands are means of production and not simple free areas that are easy to occupy ».

During the meeting it was also highlighted how the documents published by RFI are not entirely clear. In fact, in a list of parcels subject to expropriation, areas absent from another list are published. In essence, the owners are afraid that the correct one is the first, with the risk that they will expropriate more land than they thought. At this moment both individuals and trade associations are presenting their observations to Rfi. So there is time until September 11th. Then, it will be the turn of the Services Conference. «We have made a necessary operation – explains the commissioner Giuliano Balzola -, which is to publish as widely as possible the documents that RFI had sent us at the turn of the week of August 15th. Now our technical office is available to citizens to consult the documents and provide information as much as possible. It was a fruitful meeting with the associations, we agreed on a whole series of actions ».

The project itself remains unchangeable, because the funding is linked to it. The point remains the possible compensations on the production that the companies will lose. –