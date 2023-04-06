The Council of the Communications Regulatory Authority approved, in its meeting of 4 April 2023, the Guidelines governing the marketing of the broadcasting rights of the football championship of the A league for sports seasons 2024/25, 2025/26, 2026/27, 2027/2028 e 2028/2029.

The Guidelines have similar content to those approved with resolution 423/22/CONS and valid for a single three-year period, with the exception of the possible duration of the contracts. The Authority’s observations focused on the profile of theextension of licenses to 5 years, noting the need to consider the potential of the rights packages in the marketing phase, both by expanding the rights of the licensees from a technological, editorial and commercial point of view, and by providing for any new licences. This is also in the light of possible innovative ways of using the contents

that they should come.