Home News Extension of the guidelines for the sale of Serie A rights to the five-year period 2024-2029
News

Extension of the guidelines for the sale of Serie A rights to the five-year period 2024-2029

by admin
Extension of the guidelines for the sale of Serie A rights to the five-year period 2024-2029

The Council of the Communications Regulatory Authority approved, in its meeting of 4 April 2023, the Guidelines governing the marketing of the broadcasting rights of the football championship of the A league for sports seasons 2024/25, 2025/26, 2026/27, 2027/2028 e 2028/2029.

The Guidelines have similar content to those approved with resolution 423/22/CONS and valid for a single three-year period, with the exception of the possible duration of the contracts. The Authority’s observations focused on the profile of theextension of licenses to 5 years, noting the need to consider the potential of the rights packages in the marketing phase, both by expanding the rights of the licensees from a technological, editorial and commercial point of view, and by providing for any new licences. This is also in the light of possible innovative ways of using the contents
that they should come.

See also  Anarchist procession tomorrow, checks already in place in Venice - breaking latest news

You may also like

Today at 1.00 pm connection with the Forum...

Ambassadors learn about the Paraguayan electoral system

Contract for the maintenance of public lighting has...

Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Tuscany

Hasan Ali joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Diocese of Yopal seeks donations to strengthen the...

Global experts demand to stop artificial intelligence projects...

Despite the victory, Nacional fans ask for the...

Here’s what Antarctica would look like without the...

European country Finland became the 31st member of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy