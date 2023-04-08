ORDER OF THE MAYOR – Document issued on Friday 7 April with validity until Monday 17 April 2023





The Mayor of Ferrara has issued an ordinance regarding the extension of the operation of natural gas-powered air conditioning systems for all categories of buildings in the municipal area of ​​Ferrara from today, Friday 7 April, until 17 April 2023 included.

The provision allows for the optional switching on of natural gas-powered heating and air conditioning systems for all categories of buildings, for a maximum daily limit of 6.5 hourswithout prejudice to further measures in the event of significant meteorological variations.

The deed is issued as an exception to the provisions of the relevant provisions, taking into account that the Municipality of Ferrara is included in the climatic zone “E” (art. 4 of Presidential Decree no. 74/2013), and that following the provisions introduced pursuant to Ministerial Decree 383/2022, the operation of thermal plants fueled by natural gas is permitted within the limits of 13 hours per day from 22 October to 7 April.

The extension was made necessary due to the current meteorological conditions and the meteorological forecasts for the next few days, which indicate that temperatures will remain below the seasonal average, with particularly harsh conditions.









