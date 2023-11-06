Extensive learning, joint progress, openness, and sharing have been the core themes of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) over the past six years, allowing for win-win cooperation and benefiting the world. The sixth CIIE took place as scheduled on November 5th, with guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations gathering at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

The CIIE has been personally planned, deployed, and promoted by President Xi Jinping. It has been praised as a demonstration of China‘s commitment to high-level opening up, effectively promoting global access to China‘s vast market and new opportunities. Over the years, China has remained true to its original intention of hosting the CIIE, welcoming guests from all over the world and bringing together quality products from around the globe.

The CIIE has provided market, investment, and growth opportunities for countries to achieve common development. It has been hailed as an important platform for showcasing new products, technologies, and solutions, as well as increasing influence and visibility. More than 3,400 companies participated in this year’s exhibition, with nearly 410,000 professional visitors registered. The presence of senior executives from Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders highlighted the significance of the event.

Companies, such as Grundfos and Medtronic, have participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years, recognizing its value as a platform to communicate face-to-face with Chinese customers and showcase cutting-edge technologies. The CIIE has helped them understand the Chinese market better and design products tailored to local needs. It has also played a crucial role in observing China‘s economic development and strengthening international cooperation.

The CIIE has not only benefited large multinational companies but has also provided opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises. Businesswomen like Takam from Cameroon and Syrian entrepreneur Rula Adib have found the CIIE to be an excellent platform to enter the Chinese market and showcase their products.

The CIIE’s inclusivity and support for developing countries have also been highlighted. The exhibition has provided free booths and subsidies to companies from the least developed countries, promoting the entry of their specialty products into the Chinese market. Pamela Kirk-Hamilton, executive director of the International Trade Center, views the CIIE as a powerful platform to promote international trade and an important opportunity for developing countries.

The CIIE’s success is a testament to China‘s commitment to supporting free trade, promoting win-win cooperation, and contributing to the construction of an open world economy. It has become a powerful magnet for companies worldwide, attracting them to explore the vast opportunities in the Chinese market.

As the China-Europe freight train “CIIE” carries exhibits from the CIIE across the Eurasian continent, the CIIE also plays a role in promoting the Belt and Road Initiative. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the initiative, and the CIIE continues to facilitate trade between countries along the Belt and Road.

Overall, the CIIE has solidified its position as a major initiative in the history of international trade development, promoting global economic integration, and supporting sustainable development goals. The CIIE’s continued success demonstrates China‘s determination to foster an open and inclusive global economy.

