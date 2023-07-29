External enemies do not want the development of Balochistan, Shahbaz Sharif

Web Desk: While holding a press conference with federal ministers in Gwadar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the work that should be done for the development of Balochistan was not done, no plan was made to clean Gwadar port in the previous government. There were many projects for electricity, there were many important projects including bringing the transmission line from Panjgarh which should have been worked on but it was not done and when I came here I saw that no work was done on the projects of Nawaz Sharif era in four years. Everything was closed, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that no plan was made to clean Gwadar port in the past, although plans are made to clean ports in the world. They do not want development nor want to see political stability. He said that the land of Balochistan is very fertile, nature has blessed this area with immense mineral reserves, the first right of which belongs to the people of Balochistan, but the question here is to find these reserves.

He said that the real weapon of the youth is education and training, the ladders of development can be set on this, we have started the education and training program of the youth at the cost of billions of rupees. The purpose of doing all this is to solve the deprivations of Balochistan. He said that if ships come to Gwadar port, their labor and contracts will be given to the people of Gwadar and their storage will also be in Gwadar, but in five years only 100,000 tons came to Gwadar port because this government did not have Gawadar. That Balochistan should be developed and agreements under CPEC should go ahead, but during our 15 months of government, 6 lakh tonnes of goods came here.

The prime minister said that Balochistan has to be brought at par with other provinces, the share of laptops in the next budget for Balochistan will be 18 percent instead of 14 percent. This will make education easier for the youth and this benefit must be given to the youth as they are our future.

