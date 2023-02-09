The assets would have been acquired with money from multiple illegal activities such as drug trafficking and kidnappings.

The coordinated work between the Prosecutor’s Office and the Dijin of the National Police made it possible to occupy 10 rural and 3 urban properties, 1 commercial establishment and 2,153 cattle, which would belong to Géner García Molina, alias Jhon 40; and to the dissidents of the Farc that offend in the east of the country.

The proceedings were carried out in Orocué (Casanare); Scimitar (Santander); Tenjo and Suesca (Cundinamarca), Chinchiná (Caldas); Villavicencio, Guamal, San Carlos de Guaroa, San Juan de Arama and Puerto Lleras (Meta).

The investigation revealed that the assets, valued at more than 25,800 million pesos, would have been acquired with money from illegal activities carried out in Lejanías, Mesetas, La Uribe, Puerto Rico, Puerto Lleras, Granada and other municipalities in the region. of the Ariari, in Meta.

In this way, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate for the Extinction of Domain Rights established that the origin of the properties corresponds to resources obtained from kidnappings, extortion, forced displacements, homicides and drug trafficking. For this reason, they were affected with precautionary measures of suspension of dispositive power, embargo, kidnapping and takeover.

The assets were made available to the Special Assets Company (SAE), the entity that will be in charge of their administration.