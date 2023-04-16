Extinction of domain to millionaire assets of ‘Los Costeños’

In development of the ‘Argenta’ strategy, the Delegate for Criminal Finance, the Special Group for the Investigation and Prosecution of Economic-Financial Crimes and the Group for the Pursuit of Illicit Assets of the CTI identified 98 assets that would belong to possible members of the criminal organization ‘Los Costeños’, which interferes in Atlántico and other departments of the Caribbean Coast.

These are 11 companies, 17 commercial establishments, 44 vehicles and 26 real estate, between rural and urban, which were affected with precautionary measures of suspension of dispositive power, embargo, kidnapping and takeover.

The assets, which exceed in value 27,900 million pesos, are located in Puerto Colombia, Baranoa, Tubará and Barranquilla (Atlántico).

Most of the assets would belong to relatives of Maribel Duarte Arias and her daughter Mayra Alejandra Vera Duarte, who would be the partner of Jorge Eliecer Díaz Collazos, alias Castor, presumed leader of “Los Costeños.” Currently, the two women are prosecuted and linked to criminal proceedings for different behaviors related to this criminal structure.

The investigations indicate that the properties would have been acquired with money from the collection of extortions in various sectors of Barranquilla, Puerto Colombia and Soledad (Atlántico); and with resources obtained from the sale of properties violently seized from their owners.

The Special Assets Society (SAE) will manage the seized assets.