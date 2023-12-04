“Extortion left an indelible mark on my life”: José Zelaya

Extortion takes a life: testimony of a transporter in Honduras

In the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the transporter José Ángel Zelaya has become a victim of the scourge of extortion that has devastated many lives. Gang 18 killed his wife, Marleny Ferrera, because she did not pay the monthly extortion fee of 40,000 lempiras for the 40 taxis she operated.

The brutal murder took place in the Planeta neighborhood on January 3, 2003, in the mini-supermarket owned by Marleny. She was riddled with 19 bullets, along with her business accountant Emerita Andara, who was shot eleven times. Zelaya arrived at the scene to find the bodies, stacked on top of each other, a horrifying and shocking sight that he cannot forget.

“They killed them because I didn’t pay the war tax on time. I had to pay it the day before, on Monday at 7:00 pm, and Tuesday had already passed and I had not paid it because I had left the city,” Zelaya lamented. He emphasized that he never failed to pay the gang and is still paying four extortions to different criminal structures to keep his transportation business running.

The murder of Marleny Ferrera and Emerita Andara went unpunished as no arrests were made. Zelaya expressed his despair at the loss of his wife and called on authorities to take action against the extortion that is crippling the country’s economy. He recounted that the transportation sector has been the most vulnerable to extortion and that many businessmen have retired from their businesses out of fear.

Zelaya emphasized how his wife was an enterprising woman who helped him expand their businesses until her tragic death. He noted that she had a feeling that something was going to happen and had even asked for money the day before the crime. Zelaya also revealed that he had been forced to transport illicit merchandise by the gang members, putting his life and freedom at risk.

For Zelaya and many others in Honduras, life is overshadowed by the threat of extortion and violence. The tragedy of Marleny’s death looms large, leaving the transport industry and many families in a state of fear and uncertainty.

As Zelaya continues to navigate life without his wife, he reflects on the devastation caused by extortion and the loss of a beloved partner. The scars of the past two decades remain deeply etched in his heart, a painful reminder of the ongoing struggle against a criminal enterprise that shows no signs of relenting.

Share this: Facebook

X

