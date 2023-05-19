Extortion money from ‘Los Lobos’ is deposited in Colombia

A faction of the criminal gang’The Wolves‘ had set up a whole extortion strategy in Hint (tungurahua), which included money deposits in a bank account in Colombia.

Through a complaint, the commander of the Police Subzone in tungurahuacoronel William Calleindicated that they dismantled the group and captured seven of its members.

The capture was achieved on May 16 after a merchant was kidnapped in the south of Hintwhich allowed the police to locate the kidnappers in the center of Hint.

At the time of the arrest, they seized a notebook with 50 names of merchants, who had been charged between USD 50 to USD 2,000 for the ‘security concept’.

7 MEMBERS OF THE CRIMINAL GROUP LOS LOBOS CAPTURED After investigative work and intelligence in #Tungurahua. They would be dedicated to the crime of extortion modality “vaccines“. Signs: vehicle, motorcycle, cell phones, cash and more.#CrusadeForSecurity pic.twitter.com/pgr4OVE0vq — Grad. Fausto Salinas Samaniego (@CmdtPoliciaEc) May 16, 2023

Extortion of ‘chulqueros’

According to police information, the gang worked like this: they visited the merchants to extort them, they even demanded money from the irregular lenders or ‘chulqueros’.

Then, they gave the victims a card with the logo of a ‘wolf’, on which was a telephone number and a bank account in Colombiaso that they deposit the money.

If the victim did not do so within a week, they kidnapped the merchant for hours or days and pressured the relatives to deliver the demanded amount.

Among the detainees, there are six men and one woman; and two are foreign citizens.

On the other hand, the police call on business owners to continue denouncing. “If people do not dare to denounce retaliation, we will go from place to place to speak personally with the merchants,” said the colonel. Calle.