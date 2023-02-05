In the regions where the illegal armed groups operate, extortion of ranchers and cattle rustling have grown significantly, revealed José Félix Lafaurie, executive president of Fedegán.

THE NEW CENTURY: Does it do any harm to the Colombian cattle industry that cocaine was discovered a few days ago in a shipment of cattle in Spain, or is it clear to the public that drug traffickers used this means as others have used?

JOSEPH FELIX LAFAURIE: The country cannot forget that they discovered coca in the Gloria, they discovered coca in the presidential plane on a trip that President Samper made to the United States and they have discovered coca in all the vehicles that may eventually reach the United States, Europe or to Africa.

Therefore, the country has to understand that it is awash in coca, and when there is coca, there will always be someone willing to commit a transnational crime like this.

As I have said, the livestock sector has nothing to do with this, the ranchers sell the cattle at the gate of the farm, and that cattle does not leave that farm if it is not paid.

Consequently, the responsibility here lies with the other elements in the chain, which are two: one, the exporter who reaches the door of the ship, because they sell FOB; and two, the importer at the final destination.

Note that in this case evidently, as Admiral Enrique Mattos, commander of the Caribbean Naval Force, has stated, the drug was shipped in Barbados. That is to say, they had to take the drugs from Colombia to Barbados, and in Barbados they stopped the ship, in a scale that was not scheduled, they shipped the 4.5 tons and continued until it was reported to the Spanish authorities who stopped it in the Canary Islands.

Therefore, we have nothing to do with it, just as exporting sectors, for example: bananas, flowers, in short, many others that are trying to make Colombia a country that has a trade balance, especially agro-industrial with some level of transformation in the markets, have nothing to do with it. international. Or in this case a basic product such as cattle, which is going to be processed in the Middle East.

ENS: As a cattle union, would you make any recommendations to exporters so that they shield cattle shipments against drug trafficking or other illegal acts?

JFL: But not to the union, but to the exporters. We already met with them warning them of the risks they have.

ENS: What is the agreement with the National Government for ranchers to sell three million hectares for agrarian reform?

JFL: There it is progressing.

ENS: What are your expectations regarding the second cycle this month of negotiations between the government and the ELN in Mexico?

JFL: Participation of the company and termination.

ENS: The Cuban authorities gave the permits for the import of Colombian meat, how important is this, understanding that on paper it is not a large market? And what are the expectations of new markets in America or other continents?

JFL: Yes, Cuba has approved the plants in Colombia pending the acquisition of meat, it also wants to do so with milk, especially powdered milk and cheese. Those who want to sell to you have a business opportunity.

The most important expectations are to continue advancing against the American market and the Chinese market.

Algiers opened last week, as a result we already have almost 41 countries that can be export destinations for livestock products.

ENS: How is security for ranchers, specifically what has happened with extortion and rustling?

JFL: They have increased disproportionately.

ENS: What would be the reason for these crimes to grow?

JFL: The splitting of armed groups with territorial control, whose members with or without authorization enrich themselves with these crimes.

ENS: Do you know in which regions this phenomenon occurs mainly?

JFL: Absolutely everywhere in the country, where these groups with territorial control are, there is a splitting of their assets that end up in this type of criminal action.

ENS: It was hoped that the government’s bilateral ceasefire with four armed groups would somewhat improve security in the regions…

JFL: Apart from the fact that I am negotiating with the Ejército de Liberación Nacional, let’s say the commitment that the Government has in this sense does go in that direction, we are going to see if that is achieved.