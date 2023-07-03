Extortion: the hidden tax | The New Century

Just yesterday, June 29, the mayor of Sincelejo denounced that more than 300 commercial premises closed, because their owners did not resist the threat of extortion.

In Barranquilla, the president of the local merchants union described as “alarming” the closure of 200 stores for extortion. In Sincelejo, the capital of the department, although a medium-sized city, more than 300 are a social and economic tragedy.

In some popular neighborhoods of Bogotá, “El tren de Aragua”, a kind of Venezuelan “Clan del Golfo”, forces merchants, on pain of death, to sell drugs and adulterated liquor, and as a bonus charges them “security fee ”.

In the Aburrá Valley, also in popular neighborhoods, the security service is priced by sales and no one is spared, not even the arepas stands. The coordinator of the Security and Justice initiative of the Eafit university, told a media outlet that, in Medellín, between 400 to 500 complaints are filed each year, but a 2019 survey showed that “the number of homes and businesses extorted is more than 150,000”.

In Cali, where 84% of its inhabitants feel unsafe, even the children! In some popular neighborhoods, they pay a “toll” of 1,000 pesos to micro-trafficking gangs to get to their schools. In Buenaventura they charge the boatmen to move merchandise, and on the Santa Marta-Barranquilla road the threatening checkpoint is daily: “either you pay or I’ll hurt the car.”

“Toll”, “security service”, or “revolutionary tax” in the territories, is pure and simple extortion, a crime that got out of hand and today plagues the entire country. I will attempt a summary characterization of this chaotic situation, based on various sources and specialized studies.

First, it is a hidden crime, due to the terror that comes from being defenseless. As in Medellín, the underregistration in the country skips all the official figures, but the trend of the complaints gives us an idea: 3,523 as of April 2023, compared to 2,467 in all of 2022; ten years ago, in 2012, only 844 were filed. If the ratio between complaint and reality were the same as Medellín for the entire country, a rule of thumb would take us to 1,056,900 extorted as of April 2023, something that does not cause me surprise.

Second, defenselessness is related to less deterrent action by the authorities, not only because of the 23.6% drop in the foot of force between 2014 and 2023, equivalent to 109,300 fewer troops, but also because of the ineffectiveness of justice and the collapse of the penitentiary system, because extortions are ordered and carried out from prisons.

Third: That minor deterrent facilitates our evil of evils: coca. At the beginning of the negotiations with the Farc, the country had 48,000 planted hectares; today, conservative measurements register 250,000 and others up to 300,000 hectares.

Fourth: The macro-business of drug trafficking has “split” into more than a thousand groups and small groups in the cities; They are the neighborhood thugs turned into micro-trafficking gangs that use the franchise of the clans that own the business; of those who are their eyes, their ears and their tentacles of violence throughout the country.

And since there is a bad fifth, although there is “great extortion”, the unfolding operates, with macabre specialization, in the “popular neighborhoods”, on the popular economy that this government seeks to recover.

Well then, restoring security first and freeing the poorest from the yoke of extortion, as well as a great step in that direction, would pave the way for total peace, today with the horizon clouded by unbearable insecurity.

@jflafaurie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

