Extortionate prices for accommodation for the BVB championship celebration – Ruhr area – news

BVB’s game for the championship on Saturday caused prices for hotels and private accommodation in Dortmund to explode. On the website of the booking portal Booking.com, around 90 percent of the accommodations are fully booked, and there are hardly any offers left on Hrs.com either.

The few free double rooms in otherwise cheap two- or three-star hotels are much more expensive than usual, with prices of up to 1,600 euros for Sunday night. The first booking inquiries came at the beginning of the year, say the hotel owners. And because of the possible championship celebration on Sunday, many visitors want to stay one night longer.

Private accommodation is also extremely expensive

BVB fans who want to travel at short notice are now faced with the challenge of finding suitable accommodation. Those who want to fall back on cheaper holiday apartments or private accommodation will often be disappointed as well. On booking portals such as Airbnb.de or Kleinwerbung.de, the accommodations on the championship weekend cost up to 1900 euros for a 60 square meter apartment.

Criticism of “absurd prices”

Thilo Danielsmeyer from the BVB fan project takes a critical view of this: “We receive guests here. It’s okay that it’s more expensive than on a normal weekend, but when it’s overdone like that, I just find it unfair.” Michael Westermeyer from the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Westphalia also agrees. He calls the rise in prices absurd.

BVB fans offer private sleeping places

Faced with this situation, many continue to look for alternatives. Some members of Dortmund’s BVB fan club are now showing their hospitality and inviting members of other clubs who have traveled a long way to their home, such as Dirk Haslinde from the Christian BVB fan club Totale Offensive. “I’m going to host a fan from northern Germany. We both have tickets for the game at the weekend and that’s obvious.”

It is also clear that many fans are not discouraged when looking for a place to sleep and continue to look for creative solutions. Because the possible championship celebration in Dortmund promises to be an unforgettable football experience for them that they don’t want to miss under any circumstances.