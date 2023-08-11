Home » Extortionist is sentenced to 15 years in prison and awaits punishment for another 72 crimes
by admin
The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained the first sentence of 15 years in prison for Pablo Ernesto Ramírez, a member of the Barrio 18 gang; the defendant was found guilty of intimidating and demanding the so-called rent from merchants in the center and market of Apopa. It should be noted that he still has to receive punishments for […]

The post Extortionist is sentenced to 15 years in prison and awaits punishment for another 72 crimes appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

