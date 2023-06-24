Extortionists began to rise in the provincial capital

LAHORE: Extortionists demanded Rs 5 crore extortion from a well-known business person living abroad in Defense B area. Police registered a case and started investigation.

According to sources, unknown extortionists wrote a letter to Azhar Hassan, a resident of B block phase one of Defense B area, a month ago to pay Rs 5 crore as extortion. .

The sources further said that the second letter was sent to Azhar Hassan on June 21 by the extortionists, in which he wrote the name of his son Abuzar and threatened to pay money on June 24 and dire consequences. The phone number and Asher Khan 32P Sabzazar were written on the envelope of the letter.

Sources say that the police of Defense B police station have started investigation by registering a complaint against unknown extortionists in the case of well-known businessman Azhar Hassan. Whether the extortionists have written the letter or not, the real facts will be clear after the investigation is completed.

