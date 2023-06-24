Home » Extortionists began to rise in the provincial capital
News

Extortionists began to rise in the provincial capital

by admin
Extortionists began to rise in the provincial capital

LAHORE: Extortionists demanded Rs 5 crore extortion from a well-known business person living abroad in Defense B area. Police registered a case and started investigation.

According to sources, unknown extortionists wrote a letter to Azhar Hassan, a resident of B block phase one of Defense B area, a month ago to pay Rs 5 crore as extortion. .

The sources further said that the second letter was sent to Azhar Hassan on June 21 by the extortionists, in which he wrote the name of his son Abuzar and threatened to pay money on June 24 and dire consequences. The phone number and Asher Khan 32P Sabzazar were written on the envelope of the letter.

Sources say that the police of Defense B police station have started investigation by registering a complaint against unknown extortionists in the case of well-known businessman Azhar Hassan. Whether the extortionists have written the letter or not, the real facts will be clear after the investigation is completed.

See also  Rugby: 16-9 at Petrarca Padova, Rovigo is champion of Italy - Veneto

You may also like

UPE promotes talk on disability and university inclusion

Cultura Profética will celebrate 25 years of career...

Party conference: Hamburg left rely on the issue...

SALARY READJUSTMENT IS INSUFFICIENT COMPARED TO CURRENT REAL...

National Police trained JAC presidents of Valledupar

SEN inaugurates a shelter for homeless people in...

They open a new investigation against Armando Benedetti

Russia: Wagner convoy arrived in Lipetsk region according...

Commissioning parade of cadets held at Pakistan Naval...

For entrepreneurs of the axis – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy