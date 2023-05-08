Extortionists fall in Caquetá posing as dissidents.

Three of the five extortionists were women. They were extorting the inhabitants of a corregimiento in Florencia Caquetá. To intimidate the victims, the group pretended to be the dissident mobile column of the Farc “Alfonso Cano”. They called, distributed flyers, and held meetings.

The Police Gaula dealt a devastating blow to a criminal organization that was terrorizing the occupants of a corregimiento in Florencia, Caquetá. The police operation, which resulted in the arrest of the “criminal company” of three women and two men, was possible thanks to months of investigative work that allowed the suspects to be identified, collected, and prosecuted.

They are John Alexi Rodríguez Calderón, alias ‘John’, Janner Meneses Salazar, alias ‘William’, Marina Peña Loaiza, alias ‘Carmela’, Luz Adriana Ávila Isaza, alias ‘Diana’ and María Lid Sierra, alias ‘Lid’, who With pamphlets, phone calls, and rallies, they demanded money from the inhabitants of the township of San Antonio de Atenas, in the capital of Caquetá.

The Farc mobile column known as “Alfonso Cano” has been extorting money from the community since 2022, according to Colonel Javier Antonio Castro Ortega, police commander in Caquetá. “After the investigations carried out and the tangible evidence obtained, this could be demonstrated,” he added.

It may interest you: Minors apprehended for theft in Neiva

According to the official, after contacting their victims, the criminals made financial demands ranging between 5 and 20 million pesos. “The extortions were carried out over the phone, by handing out pamphlets, or during meetings they had called.”

According to investigations, the gang was also suspected of killing a woman and stealing motorcycles. The homicide of a young woman in the municipality of Puerto Rico was one of the crimes revealed by the interceptions of communications from the Gaula investigation. This was stated by Colonel Castro Ortega. «.

The Prosecutor’s Office had access to the detainees and used the information collected during the investigation in the preliminary hearings before the guarantee judge.

A guarantee control judge decided to send two of the criminals to jail and three of them to a penitentiary center as a security measure after carefully considering the material evidence and the arguments of the prosecution. They were accused of extortion and conspiracy to commit a crime by the prosecution of the case.