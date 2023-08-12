Extraditable would have escaped from the Mártires Police station in Bogotá

Prison overcrowding exceeds 260% in Bogotá

This was evidenced by Zona Hostil, the new journalistic product of Casa Kienyke.com, which entered the Immediate Reaction Units, URIs, of Bogotá, and with official sources, evidenced on camera the precarious conditions in which detainees survive, practically one on top of the other, in frankly appalling conditions.

“In Bogotá we have general overcrowding, in police stations and in the URI, approximately 263%. Currently, both in Transitory Detention Centers, police stations and Immediate Reaction Units (URIS) we have around 420 sentenced people, says Michael Guerrero, Delegate District Ombudsman for the defense and protection of human rights in the Colombian capital.

This problem is aggravated when, faced with the collapse of the Penitentiary and Prison Units, those who remain in the URIs They do not only stay for the 36 hours that the law dictates, but on many occasions they are deprived of their liberty indefinitely. Some accumulate months and years waiting for a sentence to be handed down.

“They are crowded people who have no opportunity, with health problems They also have stress problems because they don’t even have an hour of sunshine. It is very serious,” said Julian Quintana, who was consulted by Zona Hostil after registering the inhumane situation that exists in these places, in front of the prison population.

Raúl Arévalo, a journalist from kienyke.com, recorded together with the Zona Hostil team how the conditions inside the URIs are suffered, the food inside and the very poor portions that those deprived of liberty receive there. Issues in which overcrowding has also permeated.

As well as in the rest of the facilitiesthe bathrooms of the Immediate Reaction Units also show overcrowding. The strong odors and non-existent cleaning practices seem to herald a health crisis to which no authority seems to want to pay attention.

