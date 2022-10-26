Home News Extraordinary checks in the Coneglianese area, five reported
Controls on the territory intensified by the Conegliano Carabinieri Company in the afternoon and evening of 25 October. About thirty soldiers from the operational and mobile nucleus, from the Oderzo Tenenza and from the Coneglianese stations, with the air support of a helicopter from the 14th Belluno nucleus, guarded the streets. 173 people identified in 102 vehicles. Five people were reported.

A 27-year-old young woman from Treviso was caught driving her car in via Galvani in Conegliano, with an alcohol content above 2 g / l (vehicle subject to seizure with simultaneous withdrawal of driving license). A 46-year-old also tested positive above 2 g / l, stopped in Susegana, while a 52-year-old in via Roma in San Vendemiano had an alcohol content of 1.32 g / l. A 47-year-old Argentine checked in Mareno instead had a false license.

At the “Biscione” in Conegliano, the carabinieri identified a young man who was charged with the prohibition of returning to the Municipality. A young man, on the other hand, was reported to the administrative authority because he was found in possession of 8 grams of marijuana by the military.

