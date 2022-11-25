The extraordinary control services of the territory in the Station area continue in Padua with the Flying Section of the Police Headquarters, the Dog Enthusiasts, the Administrative Team of the local PAS Division, the Immigration Office, the crews of the Veneto Crime Prevention Department and Polfer, together with personnel of the Italian Army employed in the “Strade Sicure” operation.

During the service that took place on Thursday 24, about 140 people were identified, including 45 offenders and 13 vehicles. Two citizens of Tunisian origin found without documents were accompanied to the police station. One was notified of the rejection of the application for international protection and therefore the procedure for expulsion was initiated against him. The complaint was filed against the other for declining false personal information.

Near the Borgomagno Overpass, the Volante noticed a North African subject who was wandering around suspiciously. The subject, after attempting to escape to avoid being checked, was promptly stopped. Taken to the police station, the subject of Tunisian origin, multiple offender for crimes against property and in the field of drugs, irregular result on the national territory, was expelled with removal order.

Polfer personnel, during the checks carried out inside the Station together with personnel of the Italian Army, reported a Chinese citizen who had failed to comply with the Order of the Quaestor to leave the national territory. Mobile team personnel arrested a Tunisian citizen in 1997 pursuant to art. 73 of Presidential Decree 309/90, for having given a dose of hashish and having held additional gr. 16 of hashish divided into various doses. From investigations by the Immigration Office, the Tunisian citizen was found to be illegal and an expulsion order was issued against him with accompaniment to the Gorizia Repatriation Centre. Staff from the Flying Squad also arrested a person in Corso del Popolo because, following investigations

on identity, he was found to have violated the ban on re-entry into the national territory. The Immigration Office is investigating him.

LA PAS controlled 4 shops and related patrons. On this occasion, a fine of €500 was imposed for violation of regional legislation on video lottery.

The dog unit carried out several patrols of the area around the Station. During the checks were seized against unknown gr. 68 of heroin and gr. 17 of marijuana found within the PP1 area and gr. 30 of hashish in Piazza de Gasperi.