Who is required to pay

The subjects who carry out the following activities in Italy are required to pay the contribution, envisaged as an extraordinary solidarity levy: production of electricity for subsequent resale; production of methane gas; natural gas extraction; resale of electricity, methane gas and natural gas; production, distribution and trade of petroleum products; definitive import, or introduction into the Italian territory from other EU states, of electricity, natural gas, methane gas and petroleum products.

… and who is excluded

Self-producers of electricity and subjects, such as GME (Energy Market Manager), who carry out the organization and management of platforms for the exchange of electricity, gas, environmental certificates and fuels are excluded.

Energy: big in order with first installment of tax payments on extra-profits

They are in compliance with the payments of the first tranche of 30 June and also intend to honor the payment of the second which expires on November 30, the large energy companies called to pay the 25% tax on extra-profits. This is what is shown on the basis of the information gathered from various sources of the various companies. If for Eni the tax is quantified at around 550 million euros (218 million paid in June for the 40% deposit), the impact on Enel’s accounts is around 70 million (as explained to analysts by the financial director on the occasion of the half-yearly report). Payments of the tax by Edison and A2a are also in order. However, requests for clarification on the calculation of the tax would have reached the Revenue Agency, to verify – given the complication in the calculation mechanism of the new tax – the correctness of the payment calculations.

For Acea 28.5 million extra-profits, it is challenging the law

With regard to the “Extraordinary contribution against expensive bills”, the Acea group made it known with a note that it had determined the total amount of the contribution at 28.5 million euro and that it had paid the amount due according to the procedures and the timescales envisaged by the legislation. However, Acea specified that «a significant part of the tax base identified for the companies of the Group is not attributable to the extra profits that the legislator intends to tax, but to extraordinary transactions. In consideration of this, the company has initiated the necessary actions to challenge the law, recognizing elements of illegitimacy, including constitutional ones “.