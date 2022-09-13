Home News Extraprofitti, investigates the Prosecutor’s Office. Under the lens the “stratospheric” increases after the Ukrainian war
Extraprofitti, investigates the Prosecutor's Office. Under the lens the "stratospheric" increases after the Ukrainian war

Extraprofitti, investigates the Prosecutor’s Office. Under the lens the “stratospheric” increases after the Ukrainian war

There are no suspects or hypotheses of crime in the investigation of the Roman judiciary on extra-profits, after the complaint wanted by the Italian Left and Verdi. The gains of the energy giants in the 200 days of the Russian-Ukrainian war are targeted by the parties of the center-left coalition. The signatories of the document are the leaders Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi: “These increases are completely unjustified and also generated by strong speculation, as many Italian energy companies, which buy, distribute and sell gas in Italy, do so for at least two thirds of the gas sold in our country with multi-year contracts signed with Gazprom at pre-war prices ». The profits and earnings of energy companies have made mark a + 3800%, equal to 2 billion euros.

The Prosecutor has instructed the Guardia di Finanza to draw up a report that can shed light on the issue. “The Italian government has calculated that in six months, between September 2021 and March 30, 2022, 40 billion euros of extra profits were made by energy companies and approved a regulation with the Decree of 21 March 2022 that provides for a 25% tax on extra profits ». The statement also refers to what was stated by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, on 4 August last, who during a press conference “harshly denounced the non-payment of the tax on extra-profits, which for 40% had to be paid by June 30, 2022 for a total amount of 10 billion euros “. The opening of the file is due because the signatories fear the crimes of tax evasion and fraud.

