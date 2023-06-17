Home » Extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil leaves at least 8 dead and several missing
Extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil leaves at least 8 dead and several missing

Around 8 people died and another 19 are missing due to an extratropical cyclone that has wreaked serious havoc in southern Brazil in recent days.

According to authorities, at least 3,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in around 40 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where most of the damage has been reported.

The passage of the cyclone along the coast of this border region with Argentina and Uruguay caused landslides, floods and the collapse of some bridges, which has made the work of rescue teams difficult.

One of the most affected towns is Caraá, where so far one death and 15 missing have been reported, according to the governor of Rio do Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, in an appearance.

The authorities have approached the regions hardest hit by the storm and ratified the commitment to provide support to those affected.

