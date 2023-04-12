In order to be able to interpret these numbers, you need to take a look at the basic distribution. Only around a fifth (22%) of farms in the EU have livestock as their mainstay. Dairy farming is the most common with around 5% of all farms, followed by cattle breeding and fattening, poultry, sheep, goats and other grazing livestock, each with 4%.

Mixed farms will have a slightly smaller share in 2020 at 19%. They had several mainstays without a single activity making up at least two-thirds of standard production.

The two groups of livestock and mixed farms accounted for around 42% of farms in 2020, which in absolute numbers amounts to 4.4 million. This contrasts with around 4.2 million operational closures in the past 15 years, which makes the great dying in these sectors clear.