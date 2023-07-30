Extreme Heat Grips the US: 70 Million under Heat Alert as Record Temperatures Soar

Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across Southern US, Prompting Heat Advisories for 70 Million People

(CNN) – As the hottest month ever recorded on the planet comes to a close, more than 70 million people in the United States are under heat alert, with scorching temperatures expected to reach unprecedented levels in some areas of the southern and southeastern plains. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat advisories for over 10 states, spanning from Texas to Florida.

According to the weather service, temperatures in the southern Plains, lower Mississippi Valley, and southeast could soar to a staggering 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher. The combination of high temperatures and humidity could result in heat indices surpassing 40 to 46 degrees Celsius (105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit).

In an alarming forecast, the prediction center has warned that these regions might experience record-breaking high and low temperatures in the upcoming week.

While the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are set to receive some relief from the heat this Sunday, excessive heat warnings remain in effect for several states. The Southwest is also expected to see a respite from the scorching conditions, with temperatures returning to more normal levels for this time of year.

Phoenix, Arizona, has experienced extreme temperatures, with the mercury soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for 30 consecutive days. The city reached a record-breaking high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, marking the 17th day this year with temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius. This surpasses the previous record of 14 days set in 2020, according to the weather service. Fortunately, the streak is expected to end on Monday when showers bring relief and temperatures dip below the 43-degree Celsius mark.

The oppressive heat has taken a toll on both nature and humans. Ailing cacti have been witnessed collapsing under the extreme conditions, while dehydrated animals have been rushed to rehabilitation centers.

Tragically, the heatwave has also proven to be deadly. In Illinois, a 53-year-old woman died in her apartment, where the lack of air conditioning due to a power outage proved fatal, according to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office. Another fatality occurred in Texas, as a 66-year-old woman succumbed to extreme heat after being hospitalized from her North Richland Hills apartment.

Hospitals have reported an increase in heat-related admissions, with some patients suffering burns simply from falling onto hot floors in Arizona.

Scientists attribute the soaring temperatures to human-induced climate change, emphasizing that July will be recorded as the hottest month ever experienced on Earth.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends seeking cool indoor spaces, staying hydrated, and regularly checking on vulnerable individuals, including young children and the elderly.

As the heatwave persists, it is crucial for individuals to take necessary precautions and heed the advice of authorities to ensure their safety.

