Extreme heat wave threatens Italy – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The authorities of the Ministry of Health issued a red alert for several cities in the center of the country, including the capital Rome, Bologna, Florence and breaking latest news, where temperatures of between 36-37°C are projected as of Sunday (with a thermal sensation of 39°C, which will increase until reaching a peak towards the beginning of the week.

According to experts in Rome, temperatures may rise to 40°C on Monday and reach between 42 and 43°C on Tuesday, breaking the record of 40.5°C recorded in August 2007.

The island of Sardinia is also on track to mark a new maximum that exceeds the 48.8°C reached on August 11, 2021, which is the highest temperature recorded in Europe.

Health personnel are ready throughout the country to attend to people who are affected and suffer from dehydration and to intervene in nursing homes. In 2022, the heat in Europe caused the death of 60,000 people, with 18,000 fatalities in Italy.

