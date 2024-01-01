Extreme scene: Farewell to the epidemic, Beijing’s shelters become residential rentals | Lianhe Zaobao

Former Isolation Cabins Transformed into Affordable Housing for Young Students and Migrant Workers

Jinzhan Colorful Home in Beijing is a unique community that has witnessed a special history of epidemic prevention. Built and opened in mid-2022, it received over 38,000 quarantined individuals during the height of the epidemic. Now, the community is being repurposed as affordable housing for new citizens and young people, with units available for a monthly rent of just 1,200 yuan.

Ma Shilu, a 20-year-old student and former resident of one of the isolation cabins, shared his experience of moving into the newly transformed Qicai Homes in November 2023. He noted that the shelter has been disinfected and assured that living there was not as dangerous as others might believe.

In addition to its low rent, the Qicai Home community offers a variety of facilities such as gyms, canteens, and supermarkets. The units have independent bathrooms, air-conditioning, and brand-new furniture including beds, TVs, and sofas. This means that current residents like Shilu and his roommates only spend less than 800 yuan per month, including additional water, electricity, and internet fees.

However, despite these attractive features, Jinzhan Colorful Home currently has an occupancy rate of only about one-tenth. Many buildings are still completely vacant, with brand-new furniture in empty rooms. The remote location of the community, located outside the Fifth Ring Road in Beijing, has become a major challenge for attracting tenants. Problems such as poor sound insulation and being too cold in the winter are also discouraging factors for potential tenants.

Shilu, who plans to live in Qicai Home for two years until graduation, mentions that the remote location makes it more suitable for living during the spring, summer, and autumn. In fact, many of Ma Shilu’s classmates have considered living there, but ultimately found it too far from the city center.

The fate of facilities like Colorful Homes, originally built for isolation, has become a focus of public opinion. While some have successfully transformed the shelters into affordable housing, others have faced challenges due to substandard building designs and the negative impression of the shelters.

