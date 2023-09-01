Extreme Weather Conditions and Typhoon Threats in Fuzhou: A Review and Forecast

Three Dances Together! “Sea Anemone” Refers to Fujian! Or Will Seriously Affect Fuzhou

In the past week, Fuzhou experienced thunderstorms, with some towns experiencing heavy rains from the 27th to the 29th. Jinsha Town, Minqing recorded the highest daily rainfall of 73.9 mm on the 28th. Songxia Town, Changle District witnessed the largest gust of 25.4 m/s on the 30th. The highest temperature recorded was 35.7°C in Minqing on the 27th, while the lowest temperature was 24.2°C in Luoyuan, also on the 27th.

Currently, there are two typhoons to watch out for. The ninth typhoon of the year, “Sula,” is approximately 150 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong, with maximum wind force near the center recorded at 17. It is expected to move west and north at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour and make landfall on the coast from Shanwei to Jiangmen in Guangdong. There is a possibility that it may also affect the central and eastern parts of Guangdong.

The eleventh typhoon, “Haikui,” is located around 790 kilometers southeast of Taipei City, Taiwan. The maximum wind force near the center is currently at 12. “Haikui” is forecasted to move west and north at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour. Its intensity is expected to gradually increase, and it may land or pass Taiwan, and then potentially impact the coast of Fujian Province, seriously affecting Fuzhou.

The twelfth typhoon, “Hongyan,” is positioned in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, approximately 2,310 kilometers southeast of Kyushu Island, Japan. The maximum wind force near the center is recorded at level 10. “Hongyan” is expected to rapidly move northwest at a speed of 35-40 kilometers per hour, with its intensity gradually weakening.

Looking ahead to the next week, Fuzhou will experience dominated rainfall. From the 3rd to 4th, the city may be affected by the eleventh typhoon, “Haikui,” resulting in significant precipitation. The remaining days are expected to have cloudy to cloudy weather. Temperature-wise, there will be little change, with daily maximum temperatures ranging from 30-33°C and daily minimum temperatures ranging from 25-27°C.

Due to the typhoon’s influence, coastal winds in Fuzhou will be relatively strong from today to the 4th. The coastal wind force will vary from northeast wind at 7-8, with gusts reaching 9-10 today, to northeast wind at 6-7 and gusts reaching 8-9 on the 2nd. On the 3rd, the northeast wind force will be at 7-9, with gusts at 10-11. Finally, on the 4th, the easterly wind will weaken to 5-6, with gusts at 7-8. For the rest of the time, coastal winds will remain relatively small, within level 7.

The onshore wind force will be gusty, ranging from magnitude 6-8 from today to the 2nd in the urban areas of coastal counties and cities. From the 3rd to the 4th, it will increase to magnitude 7-10.

In the Fuzhou area, the weather will be characterized by showers or thunderstorms, with some towns experiencing moderate to heavy rain. The forecast for the following days shows moderate rain, heavy rain, and local heavy rain.

