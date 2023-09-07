Extreme Weather Poses Risks for North American Theme Parks: Impact of Climate Change

Extreme Weather Impacts North American Attractions: Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Cedar Fair Take a Hit

Over the past weekend, more than 70,000 people attending Burning Man in the Nevada desert found themselves stranded due to heavy rainfall and flooding. This incident is just one of many examples showcasing the impact of extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, on major North American attractions throughout the summer.

The brunt of these extreme weather conditions has been borne by the largest theme park companies, including Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Cedar Point parent company Cedar Fair. These organizations have experienced the repercussions of deadly flooding in the Northeast, record-breaking heat in the Southwest and California, as well as devastating forest fires in Canada. Additionally, this summer’s extreme heat in Florida has negatively affected attendance at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Given the weather-dependent nature of these attractions, climate change presents significant risks to their businesses. Consequently, theme parks are taking proactive measures such as constructing indoor attractions and amending ticketing policies to better respond to brutal weather conditions.

Paul Golding, an analyst at Macquarie Research, highlighted the role of weather in the recent weakness observed in regional theme parks. In a note to clients, Golding explained that he has revised down his estimates for the theme park industry due to the increasing risks associated with extreme weather.

Cedar Fair, which also owns Canada’s Wonderland in Ontario and Knott’s Berry Farm in California, experienced a reduction in attendance by 300,000 during the last quarter as a result of the Canadian wildfires and extreme heat in California.

Brian Witherow, Cedar Fair’s chief financial officer, stressed that attendance is not solely dependent on current weather conditions but also the weather during the time customers purchase their tickets, which can be months in advance.

SeaWorld witnessed a 2% decline in attendance during the last quarter in comparison to the same period the previous year, largely due to adverse weather conditions. James Forrester, SeaWorld’s chief financial officer, pointed to rain and the aftermath of the Canadian wildfires as significant influencing factors.

These recent developments highlight the vulnerability of North American attractions to the impacts of climate change. As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, theme parks need to adapt not only to protect their businesses but also to ensure the safety and satisfaction of their visitors.

