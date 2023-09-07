Extreme Weather Takes a Toll on North American Attractions

Extreme Weather Impacts Major North American Attractions

Over the weekend, the annual Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert saw more than 70,000 attendees stranded due to heavy rains and flooding. This incident serves as the latest reminder of how extreme weather, intensified by climate change, has been disrupting major attractions throughout North America this summer.

Not even the largest theme park companies have been spared from the wrath of extreme weather conditions. Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Cedar Point parent Cedar Fair have all experienced significant impacts. These range from deadly flooding in the Northeast to record-breaking heatwaves in the Southwest and California, not to mention the forest fires that have ravaged parts of Canada. Even Florida’s scorching temperatures have taken a toll on attendance at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

The theme park industry relies heavily on the weather, making it particularly vulnerable to climate change. Recognizing this, park operators are now taking measures to mitigate the risks associated with increasingly brutal weather conditions. For instance, they are investing in the construction of indoor attractions and adjusting ticketing policies.

Paul Golding, an analyst at Macquarie Research, states, “Weather was clearly responsible for the period’s weakness at regional theme parks.” Golding has revised his estimates for the industry downwards due to the rising risks brought about by extreme weather events.

Cedar Fair, which owns Canada’s Wonderland in Ontario and Knott’s Berry Farm in California, has reported a notable decrease in attendance. The impact is attributed to the Canadian wildfires and scorching temperatures in California, which led to a reduction of 300,000 visitors during the last quarter. Brian Witherow, Cedar Fair’s chief financial officer, explains that attendance not only depends on the immediate weather conditions but also the weather at the time customers purchase their tickets, sometimes months in advance.

Similarly, SeaWorld reported a 2% drop in attendance during the last quarter compared to the same period the previous year. The decline was primarily attributed to adverse weather conditions, including rain and the repercussions of the Canadian wildfires, according to SeaWorld’s chief financial officer, James Forrester.

As extreme weather events continue to become more frequent and severe, theme park operators will need to navigate these challenges creatively. The ability to adapt to changing weather patterns and the understanding that weather conditions impact attendance beyond the immediate timeframe will be crucial for the industry’s sustainability.

While the impacts of climate change on major North American attractions are becoming increasingly evident, it remains to be seen how theme park operators will effectively mitigate these risks and safeguard the future of their businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

