Extremely strong dense fog reappears locally in Jiangsu, and there will be light rain in central and northern parts of Jiangsu and other places today. During the New Year’s Day holiday, the temperature first rises and then falls – News

Extreme Dense Fog and Light Rain in Jiangsu Province

This morning (December 29), another heavy fog has blanketed Jiangsu Province, with visibility dropping to less than 500 meters in some areas and less than 100 meters locally. The China Weather Network forecasts light rain in areas along the river and to the north today. The public is advised to exercise caution when traveling in rainy and foggy weather to ensure traffic safety.

Yesterday, heavy fog affected most of Jiangsu, and this morning, visibility remains low in some areas, with dense fog or strong dense fog in the east between Huaibei and Jianghuai and along southern Jiangsu.

In addition to heavy fog, light rain is expected today, with temperatures varying across the province. The highest temperature will be around 6℃ in the areas along the Huaihei and Huaibei, 12~13℃ in the areas along the Yangtze River and southern Jiangsu, and 9~10℃ in other areas, with easterly winds turning to westerly winds at a force of around level 4.

Looking ahead to the New Year’s Day holiday, Jiangsu is forecasted to experience mainly cloudy and sunny days, with temperatures rising first and then falling. Light rain is expected in the southeastern region tomorrow, gradually turning overcast to cloudy, while other areas will experience cloudy conditions. The day after tomorrow, the province can expect sunny to cloudy weather, with temperatures ranging from 7 to 11°C.

The meteorological department has issued a reminder for heavy fog in Jiangsu today, along with light rain in areas along the river and to the north. The public is advised to prioritize traffic safety and adjust clothing accordingly to prevent colds amid fluctuating temperatures.

For those in Jiangsu, it is recommended to stay updated on the weather by following the “China Weather Network” official account on WeChat and using the “Weather Butler” APP for Android devices.

Share this: Facebook

X

