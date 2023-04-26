ExxonMobil will stop operating in Colombia

The well-known oil multinational of US origin announced that it will stop operating in the country.

By: Angelica Andrade

The end of May 2023 is the date on which ExxonMobil plans to close the operations it develops jointly with Sintana Energy in the Colombian Magdalena Medio area, as announced by the oil multinational.

Apparently, the US oil company agreed that the extraction of oil and gas would be fully assumed by the other partner company as of next Wednesday, May 31, with the excuse that its cessation of operations will be executed according to the terms established in the Agreement of Joint Operation, JOA, for its acronym in English.

The announcement came after Patriot Energy Oil and Gas Inc., which finances Exxon, issued a warning to Sintana notifying it of its departure from Colombia in the 43,158-acre block VMM-37, which is located in the basin of Magdalena Medio, according to what is indicated in the portal La República.

“We are disappointed that our VMM-37 partner of more than a decade, ExxonMobil, has voluntarily chosen to withdraw from both the JOA and the contract. Management has retained legal and technical advisors to help it address this unexpected change of facts,” reads part of the announcement proclaimed by Doug Manner, CEO of Sintana.

For now, ExxonMobil would remain awaiting the respective authorizations from the national government to exit the contract that it has held firm with the National Hydrocarbons Agency.

In the same way, as reported by El Heraldo, the multinational oil company would also leave the tests for the fracking pilot, known as Platero, which is located in the same region and which was intended to be carried out for investigative purposes.