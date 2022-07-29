Home News Eyewear towards the new contract, asked for 200 euros more in three years
Eyewear towards the new contract, asked for 200 euros more in three years

Eyewear towards the new contract, asked for 200 euros more in three years

The trade union platform for the sector involving 18,000 workers has been launched. The main goal is to reconcile work and life

BELLUNO. Two hundred euro increase in the three-year period 2023-2025 for third-level workers. This is the main request included in the hypothesis of a platform for the renewal of the national eyewear contract, launched yesterday by the unitary national assembly of the delegates of the sector trade unions Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil, in which the trade unionists took part. and numerous delegates from the province of Belluno. The floor will now be given to the workers’ assemblies, in which the proposed document will have to be voted.

The current contract, which will expire on 31 December, affects about 18 thousand workers in Italy, most of whom work in the province of Belluno. And not only, of course, in Luxottica. The request for 200 euros is heavy, but considered “necessary” by the CGIL, CISL and UIL, taking into account the wage reduction caused by inflation and the energy crisis in particular (read bills).

Anfao, an organization representing the industries in the sector, has always shown itself to be sensitive to wage increases in previous contractual negotiations. And, on the other hand, it is observed in the trade union house, the sector is anything but in difficulty. Suffice it to say that the exports of Belluno eyewear in the first quarter of the year recorded an additional 230.1 million euros compared to the same period of 2021, equal to + 36.8%, with the largest contribution from the United States, France, Germany, Spain and China.

But let’s go back to the contractual platform. Regarding individual rights, trade unions are calling for changes in regulations on both parental leave and other institutions to improve living and working times. The claims regarding cases of recognized gender-based violence and domestic violence in terms of protection of wages, work and safety of the individual are also very important, reads a note from the trade unions.

On training, moreover, the unions ask to define the collectability of permits for the right to study, making them not only theoretical rights, widening the case history of the subjects for which they are recognized, and defining the possibility of transforming them, if not used, into certain training to be carried out in the company. It will be necessary to provide training courses in preparation for initiatives aimed at reducing and eliminating the gender wage gap. “It is necessary to quickly recover the purchasing power of wages in the face of high inflationary data that will affect the economic life of the country in the next three years”, declared the national secretaries of Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Ultec Uil, Sonia Paoloni, Raffaele Salvatoni, Daniela Piras. “The sector – they added – has improved compared to the results of 2019 and 2020, brilliantly overcoming the crisis of the pandemic thanks to the commitment of male and female workers to whom both economic and regulatory feedback must be recognized”.

