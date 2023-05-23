F-16s are worth the risk for Ukraine

The author is a former commander-in-chief of NATO allied forces

President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday bowed to growing bipartisan pressure, as well as significant challenges from European allies, and decided to ensure full training and operation of American-made F-16 “Fighting Falcon” fighter jets.

The announcement of the F-16s, following the provision of Patriot air defense systems and Abrams M1A1 tanks, shows that the Biden team is willing to take a reasonable amount of risk to provide the Ukrainians with a range of tools to defend against Russian aggression.

Excellent machine

F-16s have been in production since the 1980s. I even remember the announcement of approval for their production in 1976, when I graduated from the United States Naval Academy. Throughout my career, I have seen this multi-role fighter deployed in combat, from the wars in the Balkans and Desert Storm to the “eternal wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq.

F-16s are robust, relatively easy to maintain and operate (compared to more sophisticated aircraft such as the F-15, F-22 and F-35) and can provide air-to-air defense against Russian fighters and bombers as well as conduct lethal air-to-air strikes. ground against enemy units and machines. Operated by more than two dozen countries around the world (including many of the US’s closest allies), the aircraft have a very strong supply chain, with nearly five thousand currently in service.

Why did the Biden administration change its stance after months of rejecting the move? And what is the plan for the use of machines on the Ukrainian battlefield?