The US Department of Defense said on Wednesday (September 7) that the Pentagon has suspended the delivery of new F-35 fighter jets because the stealth fighter engine One of the magnets was made with unauthorized materials from China, in violation of U.S. procurement laws.

According to Politico, the U.S. political news site, the Defense Contract Management Agency notified the Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office on August 19 that the magnets used in the F-35 turbine pump One of the alloys comes from China. Lockheed Martin built the entire plane, but the turbines were made by Honeywell.

“We have confirmed that the magnet will not transmit information or compromise the integrity of the F-35 and that there are no performance, quality or safety risks associated with this issue, and flight operations for the in-service F-35 fleet will continue as normal. “F-35 Joint Program Office spokesman Russell Goemaere said in a statement to Politician.

Lockheed Martin, the maker of the F-35, also said in a press release on Wednesday that a magnet in the turbine, part of the F-35’s engine, was recently found to be made from a cobalt and samarium alloy sourced from China.

“Defense contractors automatically shared information with the Defense Contracts Administration and the Joint Program Office after discovering this issue, and they have identified alternative sources of alloys that will be used to make future turbines,” Gomel said.

The turbine combines an auxiliary power unit and an air cycle machine into one unit. It provides electricity for ground maintenance, main engine start and emergency power supply, and also provides compressed air for the thermal management system during ground maintenance.

Honeywell International said the company “remains committed to providing high-quality products that meet or exceed all customer contractual requirements.”

“We are working closely with the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin to ensure that we continue to deliver on these commitments with Honeywell’s offerings for the F-35.”

The U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as ten other countries, use the F-35.

The Defense Contracts Administration is investigating what led to the embedding of Chinese alloys in the F-35 program. If the government determines that Lockheed Martin violated the “Buy American” rules, the company will need to obtain a national security waiver to resume deliveries.

Gomel said in an email that the F-35 program office “temporarily suspends receipt of new F-35s to ensure that the F-35 program complies with ‘special metals-related’ defense regulations”。

“We are working with our partners and the Department of Defense to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain,” Lockheed Martin spokeswoman Laura Siebert said in a statement. “This magnet cannot see or come into contact with any sensitive project information.”

“The F-35 remains safe to fly, and we are working with the Department of Defense to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and resume deliveries,” the statement said.

Citing a person familiar with the issue, the report said the F-35 Joint Program Office, the Defense Contracts Administration and Lockheed Martin are meeting daily to conduct a broader analysis of the supply chain.

