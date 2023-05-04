Home » F1 Alpine, possible corporate revolution
F1 Alpine, possible corporate revolution

F1 Alpine, possible corporate revolution

F1 – Corporate revolution taking place in the Alpine. With the next Grand Prix in Miami, in fact, in the family of the transalpine team of Formula 1 whose pilots are Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, the American Autonation inc. could enter. According to news arriving from England and reported by “Tuttosport”, in fact, “the purchase of 25 percent of the shares of the former Renault Alpine F1 team could be formalized in Miami with an operation worth almost 220 million”.

Otmar Szafnauer’s team would thus see invaluable resources arrive for the rest of his season.

The British journalist Joe Saward, of the operation, provided further details: “Alpine – he wrote – would have sold 25 percent of the shares to an American investor. There were whispers of a figure of 212 million dollars which would indicate an overall valuation of the team of 850 million. The money will be used to fund the team’s growth and to make sure it doesn’t have to be Renault that spends it.”

In short, a precious ally on the economic side in order to try to play a season that is at least discreet if not really top-level. Rumors of Autonation approaching Alpine were leaked by CEO Mike Manley in recent days. In fact, he had spoken of “a dialogue on future opportunities involving the American retail automotive market”.

