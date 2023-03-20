F1 Aston Martin – He takes it philosophically. The long attendance in the racing world, and at very high levels with two F1 world championships in his palmares, taught him that everything is to be expected from the circus. Also that, after having deservedly conquered a third place at the end of a Big prize, make you drop one step below because your team did not make you serve the penalty as they should have done. Fernando the Asturian, however, comes out of this appointment in the land of Arabia, as well as with a fourth place which makes up the standings, also with a precise certainty: Aston Martin is there and is destined to play a leading role in this world championship a starring role. Which can also be joined by a Lance Stroll who has sadly concluded with a retirement but can certainly play his cards in an excellent way.

“It doesn’t change much – Alonso points out on his penalty – I only lose three points, but the FIA ​​makes a bad impression, giving a penalty after 35 laps and with the podium already celebrated, the fans don’t deserve this”.

In short, his refrain is clear: I’m not so sorry for me that in the end I lose even what I’m after. with a car of this size, I will be able to recover but the overall credibility of the environment will lose. Fernando the winner is already looking to the next appointment. Aware that his car, to date, has not betrayed him. And he won’t betray him tomorrow either.