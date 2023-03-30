F1 Aston Martin is already thinking about a possible direction in which to direct the set-up of its car in anticipation of the Australian Grand Prix. To the already excellent AMR23 less loaded wings will probably be applied than those seen so far, in an attempt to counter the top speed of the Red Bulls.

Aston Martin demonstrated in the first two rounds of the world championship that it is the second force on the grid behind the elusive Red Bull. As also witnessed by the flash recovery of Stroll (who personally pushed to be able to drive the 2023 car as soon as possible), the AMR23 manages to put its drivers at ease through an extraordinary balance, capable, consequently, of helping the driver same in tire management.

To obtain sufficient aerodynamic load to guarantee these results, Aston Martin relied on rather loaded wings for the first two races of the season, sacrificing the top speed of the single-seater. However, this approach could change in Melbourne, especially taking into account the recent adjustments made to the Australian track.

Red Bull faster on the forehand, but…

“We said to ourselves: let’s get through the first three races and then we’ll see if we change what’s currently in our plans,” said Tom McCullough, Aston Martin’s performance director.

“I can’t stress the budget cap issue enough, because it would be easy to sit down and say: we’re going to make seven or eight different rear wings to optimize globally for qualifying with the DRS, and for racing without. But doing that is quite difficult when you are working in a situation where you are limited by the budget cap.

“Red Bull is very strong with the DRS in qualifying. I think that in the race with the budget cap you can’t afford to have all the wings you want on every track. So we prioritized what we thought was right to do. We knew that in Arabia the wing we designed would not be so fast in a straight line. But we have to balance the wings we want to build over 23 races.

“Our goal is to develop the car and get as close to Red Bull as possible, but they won’t stand still. Especially in qualifying they manage to have a good margin over us. It will be difficult to keep up with Ferrari and Mercedes during the year, let alone Red Bull. We will do our best”.