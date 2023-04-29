F1, Azerbaijan GP 2023, Qualifying analysis: Leclerc on the verge of madness, this is how his pole position was born — Formula 1

Charles Leclerc with magic in qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP won the first pole of the season for Ferrari, beating the Red Bulls





In Azerbaijan GP qualifying the Ferrari is back, thanks to a masterpiece ride by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque confirmed in addition to his feeling with the track Bakuwhere for the third time in his career he will start in front of everyone, even the improvements made by SF-23, during these three weeks off. A Leclerc unleashed bent the Red Bulls, with Max Verstappen who had to settle for completing the front row in the race, and Sergio Perez for the third time. Instead Carlos Sainz although he didn’t find the same feeling as his teammate with the SF-23 he struggled throughout the session, and was able to precede Lewis Hamilton who saved the Mercedes that he saw George Russell out of Q3, e Fernando Alonso.

We can also see this by analyzing the last attempt. Indeed as from FP1 Leclerc manages to keep up with Red Bull, making the difference since T1 in braking managing to brake later than his opponents, thanks to a SF-23 very good in driven. Leclerc in this way he manages to accuse only 37 thousandths from Perez, and stay ahead of Verstappen, while Sainz immediately comes out of the fight for pole and front row, taking two tenths. Same gap they accuse from Spanish Hamilton e Alonso, which score the same intermediate.

Leclerc builds his pole, making magic in the central sector. There Ferrari in his hands returns that car which in 2022 in traction and in slow curves was superior to the Red Bull, who appeared to have lost in the first three qualifying and races. Leclerc does something incredible by taking two tenths off the already good T2 of the first attempt, on the contrary of Verstappen e Perez who right here lose the pole position. If Ferrari seems to have been reborn with Leclerc, the same thing does not happen with Sainzwhich is also slower than Hamilton e Alonso which does not exploit the strength of theAston Martin in the driven.

Despite the usual superiority of the Red Bull a DRS aperto, Leclerc he defends himself in the last sector, brushing turn 16, which allows him together with the power of the engine Ferrari. Leclerc loses only 120 thousandths from Verstappen, and brings a smile back to the Scuderia of Maranello by conquering a difficult-to-predict pole position on the eve. All unchanged behind him with Verstappen winning the duel for second position with Perez, and Sainz still far from the neighbor in the box, who at least gets behind Hamilton e Alonso.

Confirmation of one Ferrari found will have to arrive not only tomorrow morning in qualifying for the Sprint Race, but above all tomorrow afternoon and in the race. Just seeing the race pace of Leclerc and Sainzit will be understood how much today’s result is the result of the Monegasque, or if the Ferrari, despite not bringing updates as it had already shown in Melbourne, it has managed in these three weeks to extract all the potential from the SF-23.