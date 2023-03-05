Red Bull scored twice in qualifying for the Bahrain GP, ​​thanks to the strength of the RB19 and Charles Leclerc’s choice to keep a set of new soft tires for the race.





In the former season qualifying of the Gp of Bahrain to impose itself was Max Verstappen who took the twenty-first pole of his career, ahead of Sergio Perez who completed the one-two of the Red Bull. I know the RB19 confirmed to be the car to beat, positive signs for the Ferrari which has monopolized the second row. Charles Leclerc he settled for the third time in order to have a train of new softs in the race to try to beat the Red Bulls, and preceded his teammate Carlos Sainz. We can see this in the graphs relating to the first attempt, which really measure what the real gap is in the flying lap between Red Bull e Ferrari.

Great balance between RB19 e SF-23 since the first sector. If in Q1 and Q2 the Ferrari had shown that in Free Practice he rode with a conservative engine mapping, Red Bull also raised the power of the power unit in Q3, but not making the difference on the straight of a year ago. Indeed both from the top speeds of the two very similar machines, but also from the intermediates, let believe that Leclerc in a possible second attempt in this sector he had some margin, given that he took a tenth from Sainzas well as Perez and Verstappen.

The balancing improvements Ferrari are confirmed in the central part, where last week in the tests was in crisis, and Yesterday was leaking from Red Bull. A SF-23 less diva allows the Ferrari to return to last season’s levels in the medium-low speed and traction curves, ea Leclerc to set the record in T2 and recover 31 thousandths a Verstappenand inflict a tenth on Perez. Se Leclerc with the updates brought to Sakhir he found the feeling with the car, Sainz despite the steps forward compared to Friday he is far from his teammate, and has accused two tenths of the Red Bull in the second attempt.

Instead in T3 same situation of T1. SF-23 once again confirms the improvements in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, with Leclerc which loses only thirty thousandths from Verstappen e Perez. Progress that needs a rebuttal in the race, where we’ll see if the gamble of Leclerc will pay, and the Ferrari will be able to counter the big step shown by the Red Bull in PL2. Other themes of the ride are l’Aston Martin today third force with Alonso, who in the long run in FP2 was the only one to keep up with the pace of Verstappenand one Mercedes who, even if behind Lawrence Stroll’s team, reduced the gap in qualifying, and is usually more competitive in the race.