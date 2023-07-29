F1, Belgian GP 2023, Qualifying analysis: Leclerc works magic, but Verstappen is a Martian — Formula 1

Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Belgian GP, ​​taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s penalty, took pole and made Ferrari smile again after the Hungaroring debacle.

Great show in qualifications of the Belgian GP, with many indications in view of the Sprint and the race. Predictions respected with Max Verstappen who also imposed himself in Spa, with a monstrous lap, which recalled some of the magic of Ayrton Senna e Michael Schumacher. Homework done for Charles Leclerc, that after the difficulties on the wet of the last official tests, together with the Ferrari he erased Hungary’s disappointment. Leclerc despite the gap of eight tenths thanks to the penalty of Verstappentook pole in Sunday’s race, beating the other Red Bull Of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. Behind them Carlos Sainz who, due to some mistakes, as well as losing the duel with his teammate, had to settle for fifth position. Step back for the McLaren, which sacrificed the flying lap for the race, with Oscar Plates which for the first time won the comparison with Lando Norris Let’s see from the graphs of the last attempt of Q3, what qualifying told us Belgian GP.

The Ferrari in T1 thanks to the power of its power unit it flies, but the Red Bull responds with aerodynamic efficiency, and superiority with open DRS. This allows the RB19 n.1, to have two kilometers per hour of top speed more on the straight and one tenth on the SF-23 number 16. Instead great balance between the Ferrari Of Leclerc and the Mercedes Of Hamilton. The W14 with the updates brought to Spa it went in a different direction from the Red Bullfocusing on a low downforce set-up.

The great feeling between Verstappen and the RB19 is reaffirmed in the central part. There Red Bull it is confirmed as a perfect and strong machine in all conditions, but Verstappen does something spatial. The Dutchman brushes all the curves, where he passes with much higher speeds than his opponents. Perez proves it is Verstappen to make the difference and not the car. Leclerc despite one SF-23 much download is faster than Perez of 45 thousandths, inflicting one tenth on Hamilton, e a Sainz who makes a mistake at Les Combes. The choice of trim of the Ferrari and of Mercedes is completely different from McLarencon Plates which is the only one to approach the intermediate of Verstappenthanks to one MCL60 which showcases its great downforce.

The replay of T1 takes place in the third sector. There Red Bull is still slightly faster than the Ferraricon Verstappen e Perez which precede Leclerc of 34 and 37 thousandths, as well as Hamilton. Sainz does the same intermediate as LeclercWhile Plates pay as in the first sector the choice of McLaren to opt for a set-up with high downforce on the straight, accusing a gap of half a second from Verstappen e Leclerc.

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

